Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,188 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
CAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 1,339,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
