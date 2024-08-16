Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.40, but opened at $60.60. Brinker International shares last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 2,125,312 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

