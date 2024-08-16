BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

