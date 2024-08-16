Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2024 earnings at ($9.30) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.38.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Biohaven by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.