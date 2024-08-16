Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.36. 558,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.29.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

