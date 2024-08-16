Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. 5,002,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.