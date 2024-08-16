Bank of America Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $128.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $137.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $129.31 on Monday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

