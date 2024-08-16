Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.