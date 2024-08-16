Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ASND stock opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.