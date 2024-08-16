Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Target Price at GBX 2,652.50

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,652.50 ($33.87).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.81) to GBX 2,000 ($25.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($34.73) to GBX 2,650 ($33.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($57.46) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.92) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.47) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
