Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.75. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,273,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,063 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 643,352 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

