Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$386,193.50 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at C$25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.53.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

