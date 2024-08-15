Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 172,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday.

Yatra Online Stock Down 2.2 %

YTRA stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

