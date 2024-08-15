Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after acquiring an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

