Thomas Demedici Sells 6,304 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $386.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

