The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of LSXMA opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.