Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $62.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

