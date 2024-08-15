Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.27

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$57.27 and last traded at C$56.91, with a volume of 1023780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

