Steven A. Lisi Purchases 100,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 702,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,460. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 30.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,461,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 340,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.