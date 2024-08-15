STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $113,368.64 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $232.79 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in STERIS by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

