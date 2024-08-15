STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $113,368.64 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $232.79 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in STERIS by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

