SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 555 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in MetLife by 1,803.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 64.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 3,904,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.85.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

