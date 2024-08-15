Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market cap of $51.14 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solidus Ai Tech alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s launch date was January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,992,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,545,204 tokens. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,992,002,130 with 719,341,926 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.07442539 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,817,771.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solidus Ai Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solidus Ai Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solidus Ai Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solidus Ai Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.