Smog (SMOG) One Day Volume Tops $185,719.54

Smog (SMOG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Smog has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $185,719.54 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smog has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.0245377 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $192,434.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

