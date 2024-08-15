SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691. SLM has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.8467 dividend. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of SLM

SLM Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. SLM makes up approximately 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.