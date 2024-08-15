SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SLM Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691. SLM has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.
SLM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.8467 dividend. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
SLM Company Profile
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
