Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Rises By 200.0%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

DRTGF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

