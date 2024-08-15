Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Grows By 37.0%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 2,949,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

