Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,705 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,554,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,265,729. The firm has a market cap of $468.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.