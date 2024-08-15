QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.01 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $940.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

