Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

POR stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.63%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,949 shares of company stock valued at $184,767. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

