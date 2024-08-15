Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

