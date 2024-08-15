Maxim Group Cuts Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $13.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mitek Systems news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,240,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 852.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 658,603 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 259.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 553,379 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

