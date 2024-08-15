LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Update

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Stock Performance

LVO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 260,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

About LiveOne

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.