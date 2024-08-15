Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.89.

KRYS opened at $188.34 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $16,932,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

