Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price to $8.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

In other news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Mack bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,934.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

