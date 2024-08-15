iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Holdings Decreased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,775. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

