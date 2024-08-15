iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 157,455 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.