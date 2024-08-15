Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,791.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest Price Performance

HNST stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,609. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.