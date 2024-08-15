Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,774.70 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,156.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.41%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile



OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

