Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of KROS traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 324,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

