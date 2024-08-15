Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells 23,693 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 15th, Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

