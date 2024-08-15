Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells $155,736.70 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EVRI opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
