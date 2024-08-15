Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Sells $137,852.75 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Everi by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

