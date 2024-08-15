Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 9.3 %

TMCI traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 873,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 123.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,681,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,207 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

