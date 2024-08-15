Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $84,799.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,592,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,024,871.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.