Insider Buying: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $17,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,627,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,238.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Segal bought 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

STKS stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

