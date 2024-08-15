Insider Buying: Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Major Shareholder Purchases $47,640.00 in Stock

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $47,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,635.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adar1 Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.00.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PIRS opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Further Reading

