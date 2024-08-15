Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Purchases $96,050.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

