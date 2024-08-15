Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.