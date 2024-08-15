Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.