HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in HomeStreet by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

